iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.91

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 81361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $782.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

