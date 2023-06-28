Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.71

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 91217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $910.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

