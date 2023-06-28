iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.07

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.07 and last traded at $72.96, with a volume of 1432092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.81.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

