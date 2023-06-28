Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.31

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.31 and last traded at $42.94, with a volume of 1013970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

