ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.53

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.53 and last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 70741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $806.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

