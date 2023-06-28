Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.00 and last traded at $87.33. Approximately 786,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,028,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $34,226.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,186 shares of company stock worth $2,307,285 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.