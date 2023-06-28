DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Down 6.3%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.09. 446,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 634,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

DocGo Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $972.62 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). DocGo had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424 in the last ninety days. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DocGo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DocGo by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

