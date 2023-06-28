Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.52

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 1242898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 50,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

