Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 10.9% Following Insider Selling

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.9% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 336,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 533% from the average daily volume of 53,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Specifically, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,028.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,441,581.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,405 shares of company stock valued at $492,869. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.