Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 1,096,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,699,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on SG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $36,553.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $36,553.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707 over the last ninety days. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. Solas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth $12,352,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 918,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at about $5,568,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

