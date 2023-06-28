iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.84

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 105848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
