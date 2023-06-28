POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Down 5.5%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 395,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 659,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $947.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 341.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 227.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 111,175 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 772,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,383,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after buying an additional 841,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.