ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.83

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.83 and last traded at $68.57, with a volume of 66392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,197,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.