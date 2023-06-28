iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.73

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.73 and last traded at $82.17, with a volume of 46252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.95.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $671.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

