Ethereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $223.78 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,861.98 or 0.06137147 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $223.78 billion and $7.68 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003079 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,184,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

