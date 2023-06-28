Cosmos Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.22 billion and $64.53 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $9.28 or 0.00030594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000842 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

