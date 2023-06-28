Monero Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and $85.86 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $166.02 or 0.00547196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,341.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.81 or 0.00282826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.55 or 0.00773071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00058896 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00123813 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,297,947 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

