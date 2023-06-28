Reviewing Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) & Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) and Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Adhera Therapeutics has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athenex has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Athenex shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Adhera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Athenex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adhera Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Athenex 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and Athenex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and Athenex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.11 million ($1.08) -0.05 Athenex $102.82 million 0.02 -$103.43 million ($15.88) -0.01

Adhera Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Athenex. Adhera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athenex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and Athenex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -827.14% Athenex -86.31% -727.79% -44.44%

Summary

Adhera Therapeutics beats Athenex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs. The company is developing MLR-1019 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and MLR -1023 to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the Oncology Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs. The Commercial Platform segment covers the sale and market of specialty drugs and market development of proprietary drugs. The company was founded by Lyn M. Dyster and David G. Hangauer in November 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

