Litecoin (LTC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $451.64 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $85.81 or 0.00282826 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.28 billion and approximately $451.64 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013027 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,244,027 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
