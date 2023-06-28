ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.21

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $199.31 million and $5.36 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,320,235 coins and its circulating supply is 960,320,407 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,184,576.7298436 with 960,184,262.2867485 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20996195 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $5,725,604.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

