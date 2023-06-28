FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) vs. Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Financial Comparison

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Peoples Financial Services and FNCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peoples Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.17%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 27.07% 11.94% 1.06% FNCB Bancorp 25.30% 15.55% 1.08%

Dividends

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Peoples Financial Services pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and FNCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $123.18 million 2.50 $38.09 million $5.00 8.60 FNCB Bancorp $68.76 million 1.72 $20.44 million $0.95 6.34

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats FNCB Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers fiduciary and investment services; investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit-sharing plans. Further, it provides wealth management products and services comprising investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including lines of credit, dealer floor plan lines, equipment loans, vehicle loans, and term loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

