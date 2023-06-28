General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in General Electric were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Electric Price Performance

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.