Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $22.75 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.48.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $765.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.57. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $792.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

