Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 40.2% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE LLY opened at $464.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.09 and a 200-day moving average of $375.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $467.98. The company has a market cap of $441.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

