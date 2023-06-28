Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 5,033 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $506.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

