Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 59,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Visa by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Visa by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $425.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

