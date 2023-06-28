Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Invests $219,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

