Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 9.8% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 206,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Moderna Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.78. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,850 shares of company stock valued at $62,617,013 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.