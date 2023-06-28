Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT opened at $453.15 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $458.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.