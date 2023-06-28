Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.