DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.43%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

