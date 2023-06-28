Gradient Investments LLC Has $231,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $270.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.