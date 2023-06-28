Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Family CFO Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

