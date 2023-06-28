Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $22.73 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of V opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.