7,999 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after buying an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,251 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KHC opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

