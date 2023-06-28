Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Masco by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 2.8 %

MAS stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.