Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,440,680,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,313 shares of company stock valued at $701,002 and sold 21,278 shares valued at $1,890,358. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $98.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

