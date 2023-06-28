Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

