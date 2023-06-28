Lake Street Financial LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

