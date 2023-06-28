Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $302,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $222.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.17 and a 200-day moving average of $224.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

