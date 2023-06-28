Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $425.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

