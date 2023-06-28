Family CFO Inc Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.6% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

