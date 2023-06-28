Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $684.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $669.00 and its 200 day moving average is $689.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

