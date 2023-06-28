Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 2,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 93,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.91 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

