Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Trimmed by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after buying an additional 110,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Shares of CAT opened at $240.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

