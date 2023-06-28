Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 428 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,136.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,485,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,136.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,485,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,343 shares of company stock worth $2,115,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

