iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

