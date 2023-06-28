Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 215 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
PPH stock opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $392.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50.
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
