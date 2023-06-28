SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 8.5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 3,448,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,436,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $911.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

Insider Activity

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $685,793.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,956.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,528 shares of company stock worth $1,899,143. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $827,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

