C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.20. 4,489,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 25,044,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.52.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,438 shares of company stock worth $6,578,372. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

